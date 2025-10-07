Presidential race live updates: Maria Steen calls for election to be cancelled; Martin faces FF grilling

Key Reads

What does Jim Gavin’s decision to end campaign mean for this presidential race – and future ones?

Analysts are debating what the typical Fianna Fáil voter is likely to do and what this all means for the left-right political divide, Paul Colgan writes.

“This is good news for Catherine Connolly,” said Eoin O’Malley, associate professor in political science at Dublin City University, of the Independent TD and left-wing candidate, one of only two now running for the Áras.

“It is likely to further suppress the vote on the Government side. More Fianna Fáil people are likely to stay at home, there will be fewer votes going around – and [that will] ultimately make it harder for Heather Humphreys to win.”

Aidan Regan, professor of political economy at University College Dublin, agreed that Connolly has been boosted by Gavin’s decision. He said the Fianna Fáil vote could easily splinter in a number of ways.

Maria Steen has called for the presidential election to be cancelled and run again, claiming its political legitimacy has been “further undermined” by Fianna Fáil candidate Jim Gavin ending his campaign, Ellen Coyne reports.

Ms Steen, a conservative campaigner who had tried to run as an Independent candidate, missed out on a place on the ballot paper after securing 18 of the required 20 signatures from TDs and Senators before the deadline for nominations.

“Democracy is supposed to mean that the people get to decide. The political legitimacy of the presidential election was already in doubt due to the closing of ranks by the major parties, which prevented any Independent candidate from making it as far as the ballot,” Ms Steen said.

“It has now been further undermined by the dramatic implosion of the Fianna Fáil-backed candidacy of Jim Gavin. As a result, the public is left with very little choice, and a large constituency feels totally unrepresented.”

If you’re looking to keep up to date with all the latest Budget 2026 developments, we have another live story here.

If you have any questions about how the budget will affect you, our experts are answering your questions live.

Several Fianna Fáil members have made their feelings known about Jim Gavin’s departure from the presidential race.

Backbencher TD James O’Connor accused Micheál Martin and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers of “the most unceremonious dumping on a party candidate in modern Irish political history”.

He said Mr Gavin “should never have found himself on the ballot paper”.

Former minister Éamon Ó Cuív said it is “highly unlikely” that Mr Martin will lead the party into the next general election.

Fianna Fáil politicians will demand answers from Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the implosion of Jim Gavin’s presidential campaign during a tense showdown meeting on Wednesday evening.

There is anger and disappointment within Fianna Fáil that it no longer has a candidate in the race, about how Mr Gavin was selected and about a vetting process that did not uncover a dispute he had with a former tenant, Cormac McQuinn and Ellen Coyne write.

Former Dublin football manager Mr Gavin ended his presidential campaign on Sunday night amid the controversy over his time as a landlord in the late 2000s.

He was party leader Mr Martin’s preferred choice to be Fianna Fáil’s candidate.

Good morning.

As we enter into another day of the presidential election campaign, here is a round-up of what you need to know this Wednesday: