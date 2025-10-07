England’s golden generation were egotistical losers, says Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard believes the so-called “golden generation” England team that he was part of failed to win anything because they were “egotistical losers”.

Gerrard, who played 114 times for England between 2000 and 2014 but never got beyond a quarter-final of a World Cup or European Championship, says a lack of personal connection among the squad was fatal to their chances.

“I believe we had the football IQ and intelligence to adapt and make it work together,” Gerrard told his former England team-mate Rio Ferdinand on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast. “But there was a bigger problem with England in my opinion. I think we were all egotistical losers.”

Gerrard went on to contrast the relationships then and now between Liverpool and Manchester United players, including his own with Ferdinand.

“I watch the telly now and I see [Jamie] Carragher sitting next to Paul Scholes on this fan debate and they look like they’ve been best mates for 20 years,” the former Liverpool captain said. “I see Carra’s relationship with Gary Neville and they look like they’ve been mates for 20 years. I’m probably more close and friendly with you now than I ever was when I played with you for 15 years.

“So why didn’t we connect when we were 20, 21, 22, 23? Was it ego? Was it rivalry? Why are we all mature enough now and at stages in our life where we’re closer and more connected now. Why couldn’t we connect as England team-mates back then? And I think it was down to the culture within England, that we were all never connected. All in our rooms too much, we weren’t friendly or connected. We weren’t a team. We never at any stage became a real good, strong team.”

Gerrard also said he had “unfinished business” as a manager and would jump at the chance to return for the right opportunity. He is under strong consideration for a return to Rangers after the sacking of Russell Martin.

Steven Gerrard celebrates after Rangers' Scottish Premiership victory in 2021. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

After winning the title unbeaten with Rangers, Gerrard had less successful spells with Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq, whom he left in January after 18 months.

“There’s a part of me that still feels that there’s a bit of unfinished business in terms of wanting to go in and face another couple of exciting challenges,” Gerrard said. “But I want a certain type of challenge. If in an ideal world they come available, I’ll jump at them. If they don’t, I won’t go back in.

“I want to be at a team that’s going to compete to win because I think that suits me better. I know where I’m strong and I know there’s areas where I need good support and I need special skill sets to make me better and stronger in terms of my staff and my group. I felt like I had that to a tee at Rangers. I had it to a tee. A lot of coach changes at Aston Villa and over in Saudi, I don’t think helped me from a personal point of view.”

Since leaving Al-Ettifaq, Gerrard said he had had “five or six interesting phone calls” but the timing had not been right. – Guardian