Marco Silva on brink as Everton line up David Moyes return

Marco Silva is on the brink of the sack as Everton manager following a comprehensive derby defeat by Liverpool, with David Moyes lined up for a return to Goodison Park.

Everton conceded five goals against their local rivals for the first time since 1982 as they slipped into the relegation zone with an eighth defeat in 11 league games. Divock Origi and Sadio Mané punished a shambolic defensive display by the visitors as Liverpool set a new club record of 32 league games unbeaten and recorded their 100th Premier League victory under Jürgen Klopp. It could prove to be Silva’s final game as Everton manager, with Moyes favourite to replace the beleaguered Portuguese coach and Tim Cahill being considered as his assistant.

“I am not the right person to talk to you about the situation, I cannot answer to you,” said Silva when asked if he feared the sack. “Since I joined the club and until the last day I am here I will always be 100 per cent professional, giving my best every single day. I understand why the questions are coming. If we are winning all the games, you are not asking them. It is not for me to take those questions. I don’t like to talk after every single match about my future.”

Silva admitted Everton were “not good enough” and conceded a series of dreadful goals from a defensive perspective. “We have to do better, be more brave and win more challenges,” he added. “We knew they would make runs in behind but we were not strong enough. It was not good enough, what we did tonight.”

Klopp, by contrast, could savour another derby victory after making five changes to the team that started against Brighton on Saturday. The Liverpool manager said: “It was really good, especially in the circumstances I created pretty much myself with the line-up. We had to make changes. It was clear we needed fresh legs and what the boys did in this difficult game was exceptional.”

Klopp’s century of league wins as Liverpool manager arrived in 159 games, quicker than any of his predecessors. “It is not a number I’m interested in,” he claimed. “It’s 300 points, that’s cool, but only 43 points helps us this season. The boys are the reason for the wins. It’s just a number, it’s cool but it’s necessary too. We have to keep winning.” – Guardian