Leicester win seventh league game in a row as Vardy and Maddison strike

Leicester 2 Watford 0

Jamie Vardy continued to close in on his own Premier League goal scoring record as Leicester regained second spot in the table with a 2-0 victory over Watford at the King Power Stadium.

The striker’s second-half penalty saw him on the score sheet for the seventh match in a row as Brendan Rodgers’s team simultaneously equalled a club record of seven straight wins in the top flight dating back to March 1963.

During Leicester’s title-winning season of 2015/16, Vardy scored in 11 consecutive Premier League matches. Should he maintain his form, he would equal those figures in St Stephen’s Day blockbuster clash at home to leaders Liverpool.

The Foxes toiled at times on Wednesday night against an unadventurous but organised Watford side who, after the sacking of Quique Sanchez Flores at the weekend, were under the guidance of under-23 coach Hayden Mullins.

The visitors stretched Leicester on the break a handful of times without ever troubling Kasper Schmeichel and Vardy’s 55th-minute penalty, along with James Maddison’s strike deep into injury time, was enough for Rodgers’s men to go back above Manchester City.

Wolves 2 West Ham 0

Wolves turned the heat up on West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini after a 2-0 win at Molineux.

The Hammers boss looks to be on thin ice again after seeing his side slip to a sixth defeat in nine Premier League games.

Leander Dendoncker and Patrick Cutrone earned the hosts a deserved, and comfortable, win.

Saturday’s 1-0 win at Chelsea bought Pellegrini some time but the Hammers reverted to type at Molineux.

While they remain 13th West Ham sit just two points above the relegation zone ahead of Monday’s London derby with Arsenal.

Victory, though, sent Wolves back to fifth in the Premier League and Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are unbeaten in 10 top-flight matches for the first time since January 1972.

Southampton 2 Norwich 1

In-form Danny Ings struck again as Southampton recorded successive Premier League victories for the first time since March by inflicting a damaging 2-1 defeat on fellow strugglers Norwich.

Saints top scorer Ings scored for the fourth successive top-flight game, before a rare Ryan Bertrand goal put the home side in complete control against their relegation rivals.

Norwich improved after the break and halved the deficit through Teemu Pukki but the hosts clung on as Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl celebrated a year in charge with a precious three points.