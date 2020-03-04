FA Cup quarter-final draw keeps big guns apart
If Manchester United can beat Derby they will take on Norwich at Carrow Road
Newcastle will host Manchester City in the last eight of the FA Cup. Photograph: Getty Images
FA Cup holders Manchester City were drawn away at Newcastle in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night.
Sheffield United will host Arsenal, while Chelsea travel to Leicester after Frank Lampard team beat European and World champions Liverpool on Tuesday night.
The other last-eight tie will be between Norwich and the winner of Derby versus Manchester United, who play on Thursday night.
FA Cup quarter-final draw
Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Newcastle vs Manchester City
Norwich vs Derby County or Manchester United
Leicester vs Chelsea
Matches will be played on the weekend of March 20th-22nd.