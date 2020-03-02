Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti charged with misconduct by FA

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following his red card at the end of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Ancelotti was sent off for his protests to referee Chris Kavanagh following the final whistle at Goodison Park after the Toffees had what they thought was a stoppage-time winner by Dominic Calvert-Lewin ruled out for offside by VAR.

If Ancelotti accepts the charge, he will be fined and not handed a touchline ban. Everton’s next match is at the Italian’s old club Chelsea on Sunday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late winner against Manchester United was disallowed for offside. Photograph: Paul Ellis/Getty/AFP

A statement from the FA on Monday said: “Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3.

“It is alleged that the Everton FC manager’s language and/or behaviour on the field of play at the end of the Premier League fixture against Manchester United FC on Sunday 1 March 2020 amounts to improper conduct.

“He has until Thursday 5 March 2020 to provide a response.”

Calvert-Lewin’s late shot deflected in off Harry Maguire, only for the effort to be disallowed after Gylfi Sigurdsson was ruled to be offside by video assistant referee Jon Moss.

The Premier League said the decision was taken due to Sigurdsson being adjudged to have been in an offside position in the direct line of vision of David De Gea, with his ability to make the save impeded.

Ancelotti said after the game: “Honestly, it was a difficult decision. I think they check the position of Gylfi — that was offside. But in our opinion it didn’t affect the vision of the goalkeeper. In their opinion it affected the vision and the movement of the goalkeeper.”

Asked if he had been sent off before as a manager, Ancelotti said with a laugh: “It is not the first time — and will not be the last.

“I never disrespected. It can happen. At the end of the game I was a little bit nervous and maybe the referee also. We spoke friendly after the game. No problem.”