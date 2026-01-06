Three-bed apartment for social housing in Ranelgah will cost council €1m

The former Jesuit site at Milltown Park in Ranelagh where developer Ardstone is looking to build 562 apartments.

A developer has put a €1 million price tag on a three-bedroom apartment it is proposing to sell to Dublin City Council for social housing.

Ardstone subsidiary, Sandford Living Ltd is making a renewed bid to secure planning permission for a €356 million apartment scheme at the corner of Sandford Rd and Milltown Rd, Dublin 6.

Two previous plans for up to 667 homes on the site were challenged in the courts after securing permission from An Bord Pleanála and have yet to reach a conclusion.

As part of its Part V social housing requirements, Sandford Living is proposing to sell 56 of the planned 562 apartments to the city council for social housing and has put a price tag of €1.03 million on the largest three-bedroom apartment that would be made available under that scheme.

In total, Sandford Living has put a price tag of €35.54 million on the 56 apartments it is offering the council, with the developers seeking between €977,154 to €978,039 for three other three-bed apartments.

The lowest price amongst the designated 56 social housing units is €365,300 for a studio apartment. The indicative prices for the two-bedroom units range from €690,917 to €820,217. In all, the apartments earmarked for social housing include five three-bed units, 27 two-bed units, 14 studios and 10 one-bed apartments.

A final price will be reached between the developers and the council after planning permission has been secured.

It is Sandford Living Ltd’s third application for the site with the previous two applications subject to High Court judicial reviews, planning consultants, Thornton O’Connor say.

The report submitted on behalf of the developers says that the original 667-unit scheme for the site submitted in 2021 - mainly “build to rent” - has been remitted back by the High Court to An Bord Pleanála for decision. The High Court has yet to make a ruling concerning a separate judicial review of permission for a subsequent scheme granted by An Bord Pleanála in December 2023 for 636 units.

Advancing the case for the new scheme, the Thornton O’Connor report notes the development has been reduced from 636 apartments to 562 and a 10 storey apartment block has been reduced to eight storeys.

The existing buildings and lands on the site were formerly used by the Jesuit order which vacated the site in 2019 and sold it to the applicants in the same year.

The report says the site was purchased by the applicant with the intention of developing a high-quality development on a key accessible site in proximity to frequent public transport, employment locations, services and facilities in Dublin.