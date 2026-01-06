Liam Rosenior confirms he has ‘verbally agreed’ to take Chelsea head coach role

Liam Rosenior has “verbally agreed” a contract to take over as Chelsea’s head coach, describing the opportunity to replace Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge as one he could not turn down.

Rosenior is leaving Strasbourg for Chelsea, their partner club, after holding talks over the role on Monday. Speaking at a Strasbourg press conference on Tuesday, Rosenior said: “I haven’t signed yet, I have agreed verbally with Chelsea. It’s really important, this is different to anything anyone has ever done – nobody has made a statement before they have signed a contract.

“Everything is agreed and it will probably go through in the next few hours. I’m here because I care about this club and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically here today before I move on.”

After Maresca departed Stamford Bridge in acrimonious circumstances last week, Rosenior immediately became the leading contender. But the move was held up by BlueCo, the investment vehicle that owns Chelsea and Strasbourg, needing to be sensitive to the requirements of both clubs. Strasbourg are looking to finalise a new manager, with Gary O’Neil in the running.

“The last 18 months have been a joy and the best of my professional career,” Rosenior said of his time at Strasbourg. “I have met some incredible people and created some incredible memories and made history. None of that happens without the investment of our ownership and hard work of our president.

Former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

“I have had interest from many clubs, including Champions League clubs, which I have always been open with to [our president] Marc [Keller] and our ownership. I will love this club for the rest of my life but I cannot turn down Chelsea.”

Rosenior, who leaves Strasbourg with his young side seventh in Ligue 1, has long-standing relationships with three of Chelsea’s five sporting directors. The former Hull manager is regarded as a bright prospect and there will not have to be a major tactical shift away from Maresca’s template. Chelsea, who are fifth in the Premier League, visit Fulham on Wednesday. They host the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal next week.

“I am so excited about the future,” said Rosenior. “I have worked my whole life to be a coach and manage a world-class football club. That does bring sadness for what I am leaving behind. This is emotional as it is my last day and time I wake up as a Strasbourg manager.”

Rosenior added two of his assistants, Kalifa Cissé and Justin Walker, and Strasbourg’s head of analysis, Ben Warner, will go with him to Chelsea. – Guardian