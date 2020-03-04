Manchester City and Leicester book FA Cup quarter-final spots

Sergio Aguero fired Manchester City into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

After a low-key opening City, who lifted the Carabao Cup with victory over Aston Villa at Wembley on Sunday, broke the deadlock early in the second half.

Aguero drilled the ball past Owls keeper Joe Wildsmith in the 53rd minute, the striker appearing marginally offside when taking Benjamin Mendy’s pass into the penalty area.

Owls substitute Steven Fletcher just failed to connect at the far post with a low cross through the City penalty area as the Championship side saw their cup run come to an end.

Leicester beat Birmingham 1-0 with a late goal at the King Power Stadium to book their place in the last eight.

The Foxes saw a long-range effort from James Maddison clip the top of the crossbar and then had the ball in the net in the second half through Kelechi Iheanacho — but the offside flag had already gone up.

With just eight minutes left, Ricardo Pereira headed in a cross from Marc Albrighton to send the Premier League side through.

They join Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle, Norwich and Sheffield United in the last eight. Tomorrow night Derby host Manchester United in the last of the fifth round fixtures.