Emre Can will join Juventus after Champions League final

Emre Can will formally complete a move from Liverpool to Juventus after Saturday’s Champions League final, with the midfielder poised to sign a five-year contract with the Italian club.

Can has long been linked with a switch to Turin having declined to sign a contract extension at Anfield. His current deal expires at the end of next month, at which point he will be able to join Juventus on a free transfer. The Serie A champions are expected to pay Can €5m a season in wages.

Can’s departure is a blow for Liverpool. Having joined the club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 , the 24-year-old has become an important part of Jürgen Klopp’s side, offering drive and authority from central midfield. Klopp was desperate to keep hold of his compatriot but will go into his third full season in charge of Liverpool without the player, although the manager’s midfield options will be bolstered by the arrival of Naby Keïta from RB Leipzig.

Can has not played for Liverpool since sustaining a back injury in mid-March. He was part of the squad that trained at Anfield on Monday before the meeting with Real Madrid in Kiev. Should the German take part in that match it will be his last appearance for Liverpool. – Guardian service