Edinson Cavani goal beats Wales in China Cup final

Wales 0 Uruguay 1

Uruguay beat Wales 1-0 to win the China Cup final in Nanning thanks to a Edinson Cavani goal on his 100th international appearance.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker pounced in the 50th-minute to score from close range following a Cristian Rodríguez cross.

Luis Suárez twice went close to opening the scoring for Uruguay, striking the post on both occasions. Andy King tested Fernando Muslera twice, while Gareth Bale brought a fine save from the Uruguay goalkeeper right at the end of an entertaining first period.

The crucial moment came just after the break when Cavani found room in the box to ensure a simple tap-in for the only goal of the game.

Bale, who scored a hat-trick as Wales beat China last Thursday in Ryan Giggs’ first match in charge, said the team were disappointed to have lost the match but insisted they could still take plenty of positives from their trip to the Far East.

He told S4C: “Obviously it’s not the result we wanted. We thought they were there for the taking. We had chances but their keeper made some very good saves as well. Ultimately we’re disappointed, we felt we could have got more out of the game but it wasn’t meant to be.

“We’ll keep learning, we’ll keep trying to progress and when the major games come around in the qualifiers, we’ll be ready.”

As well as Giggs’ debut in the Wales hotseat, the tour afforded several players the chance to make their international debuts and others to gain further experience at the highest level, and Bale believes that can only be good for the future.

He said: “It’s been important. There’s a lot of positives to take out and a learning experience for us all. I think it will stand us in good stead for the future and I’m sure we’ll win many more games.”