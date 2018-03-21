Reading and Jaap Stam part ways after one win in 18

Dutch manager had been hugely positive about the development of Liam Kelly
Jaap Stam has left his position as manager of Reading by mutual consent, the Championship club have annnounced. Photograph: PA

Jaap Stam has left his position as manager of Reading by mutual consent, the Championship club have annnounced. Photograph: PA

 

Relegation-threatened Reading have announced the departure of manager Jaap Stam.

The former Manchester United and Holland defender led the Royals to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final in his first season in charge.

But, having lost on penalties to Huddersfield at Wembley, Stam has failed to maintain those lofty heights this term and departs the Madejski with Reading in serious relegation trouble.

Reading are currently 20th in the table, only three points above the relegation zone with eight matches remaining, having won just one of their last 18 league matches.

A statement published on Reading’s official website read: “Majority shareholders, Mr Yongge Dai and Ms Xiu Li Dai, had wanted to give Jaap every opportunity to turn around what has been a difficult and challenging Championship campaign.

“Jaap has not wavered in the time, effort and sheer determination he has put in to try to steer the team away from the position we find ourselves in. However, after careful consideration, the decision has been made that a change is now necessary.

“We would like to thank Jaap for his hard work and commitment to the club, in particular noting what he achieved in a memorable first season in club management, and we wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavours.

“We will now focus on identifying and recruiting the right person to take Reading Football Club forward.”

Stam had been hugely positive about the development of Liam Kelly - the England-born midfielder who this week declined a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad - saying there were elements of his game that bore comparison to Barcelona’s Andreas Iniesta. Kelly qualifies through grandparents from Mayo and Leitrim and has previously played for Ireland at underage level.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.