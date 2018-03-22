Zlatan Ibrahimovic considers offer to join LA Galaxy this week

Manchester United forward has only featured in seven games this campaign
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is considering an offer from LA Galaxy. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is seriously considering an offer to join LA Galaxy and leave Manchester United before the end of the season. The Swede, who signed for United in the summer of 2016 and had a successful first season at Old Trafford until he suffered a serious knee injury in April, has featured in only seven games in this campaign.

United boss Jose Mourinho said in January that while he had not spoken to Ibrahimovic regarding a possible move to the MLS he would not stand in the Swede’s way should he wish to move before the end of the season.

“If he wants to move to another club or another country, we will try to help him,” the Manchester United manager said. “We will not make his life difficult.”

The 36-year-old Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 2016-17 as the team went on to win the Europa League. In the summer United bought Romelu Lukaku but Ibrahimovic still returned to the club after agreeing a deal until the end of this season.

United are second in the Premier League and have reached the semi-final of the FA Cup. They were eliminated by Sevilla at the last-16 stage of the Champions League. – Guardian service

