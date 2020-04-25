Dutch Eredivisie season cancelled with no champions declared

Ajax were ahead of AZ Alkmaar only on goal difference after both clubs played 25 matches

The Dutch Eredivisie has become the first major European football league to cancel the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: EPA

The Dutch Eredivisie season has been cancelled with immediate effect, with no champions declared.

League leaders Ajax have been denied the title, they were ahead of AZ Alkmaar only on goal difference after both clubs played 25 matches.

It was also decided, via a video conference call between the Dutch FA (KNVB) and clubs, that there will be no promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie or relegation from it. This all followed the Dutch prime minister’s decision to ban all sporting events until September due to the coronavirus outbreak.

RKC Waalwijk were almost to certain to be relegated, but have avoided the drop along with Alan Pardew’s ADO Den Haag, who also looked vulnerable.

European qualifying places have been dictated by current standings - Ajax will go straight into the play-offs of the Champions League and AZ playing will start in the second qualifying round. Feyenoord were in third place, ahead of PSV by a point with one game less played - and they will go directly into the group stage of the Europa League.

PSV and Willem II have qualified for the second qualifying round for the competition. The latter were only three points ahead of FC Utrecht who had played a game less.

AZ have released a statement voicing their dissatisfaction with the decision and saying they are considering their options.

“As a player and as a club you naturally want to become champion”, Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar explained.

“You want to show it on the field and we have been at the top all year round. Then it is a pity that you are not declared champion, but in this situation that may be understandable. There are more important things at the moment than football.”

