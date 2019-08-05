Celtic must beat Slavia Prague to reach Champions League

Dundalk could face Ajax in Europa League play-off round if they win and Dutch side lose

The potential clash with last year’s Europa League quarter-finalists was one Celtic will have wanted to avoid. Photograph: Getty Images

The potential clash with last year’s Europa League quarter-finalists was one Celtic will have wanted to avoid. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Dundalk will play the loser of PAOK v Ajax in the play-off round of the Europa League if they can overcome Slovan Bratislava.

The League of Ireland champions will have home advantage in the first leg.

Celtic have been handed one of the toughest paths possible if they are to secure their return to the Champions League group stages.

If Neil Lennon’s men beat CFR Cluj over two legs in the third qualifying round, they will face Czech champions Slavia Prague next.

The potential clash with last year’s Europa League quarter-finalists was one they will have wanted to avoid at Monday’s draw in Nyon.

Slavia pushed Chelsea close in two games last year, losing 1-0 at home before a 4-3 defeat at Stamford Bridge saw them bow out 5-3 on aggregate.

For the time being Celtic’s minds are firmly focused on Cluj, who they face in the first leg in Romania on Wednesday.

If Celtic overcome Cluj, they will be at least guarantee a place in the Europa League group stages should they be defeated by Slavia.

If last year’s semi-finalists Ajax overcome PAOK Salonika, they will face either Apoel of Cyprus or Qarabag of Azerbaijan.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.