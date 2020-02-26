Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski out for four weeks with fractured tibia

Polish striker played the full game against Chelsea and scored his side’s third goal

Nick Ames

Robert Lewandowski scores Bayern Munich’s third goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Robert Lewandowski scores Bayern Munich’s third goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

 

Robert Lewandowski will be out for around four weeks after fracturing his left tibia against Chelsea, Bayern Munich have said. The forward played the whole game at Stamford Bridge but tests on Wednesday revealed the injury.

Lewandowski is due to miss the second leg against Chelsea and likely four Bundesliga matches but should be back for any Champions League quarter-final. He scored Bayern’s final goal in the 3-0 victory over Frank Lampard’s team.

Bayern said Lewandowski suffered “a fracture of the tibia at his left knee joint” and added: “After 10 days of being immobilised in plaster, build-up training will begin. The total downtime will be around four weeks.”

The blow for player and club came after David Alaba said Lewandowski should be bracketed alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in any conversation about the world’s best forwards.

At Chelsea Lewandowski also supplied two assists for Serge Gnabry, the first a particularly unselfish lay-off when he could have been excused going for goal. Alaba said the 31-year-old, who has scored 39 times for Bayern in all competitions this season, belonged in the most exalted company.

“He is a world-class player and a world-class striker,” he said. “We all know that he can score goals and he showed today another side of himself by putting assists. We know he is very important to us and we are grateful to have him in our squad.

“He shows it every weekend, I guess. He is one of the best, and maybe the best, striker in the world. He scores goals in almost every game and, of course, I think he deserves to be at the top and spoken about with those guys [Messi and Ronaldo].”

Such a dominant Bayern performance sparked suggestions they are ready to win their first Champions League since 2013. They seem well over the hump of a rocky start to their campaign, when Niko Kovac was replaced as manager by Hansi Flick in November, and Alaba suggested they had defied expectations to recapture their best form.

“I think three months ago nobody thought we would be here at this point,” he said. “We showed that we are back. We are very confident, keep going, keep rolling, and this is our goal at the moment – to go from game to game and be successful.” - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.