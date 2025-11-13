Ireland

Met Éireann issues orange weather warnings for Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow for Friday

Forecaster, which has issued three other yellow warnings, says heavy rain will create possibility of ‘significant flooding’

Heavy rain causing flooding on the Phibsborough Road in Dublin on Wednesday night. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Sarah Slater
Ella Sloane
Thu Nov 13 2025 - 10:482 MIN READ

Met Éireann has issued a status orange weather warning for counties Dublin, Wicklow and Wexford for Friday, with heavy rain expected to create the possibility of “significant flooding”.

The warning for the three counties comes into force at 2pm on Friday and is to remain in place until 11am on Saturday.

It says there will be “significant rainfall accumulations, especially on high ground and exposed areas”.

The forecaster said the rain will create hazardous travel conditions and the possibility of “significant flooding”.

A number of status yellow warnings will also come into effect on Friday, with heavy and persistent rain falling on saturated ground in counties Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford expected to lead to flooding and difficult travelling conditions. The warning for these counties comes into force for 24 hours from 9am on Friday.

A separate status yellow rain warning covering counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow has also been issued for a 24-hour period from 11am on Friday.

This also advises that heavy and persistent rain falling on saturated ground could lead to flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

A status yellow wind warning for counties Dublin, Louth, Wexford and Wicklow comes into force at noon on Friday and is to remain in place until 4am on Saturday. Met Éireann said the strong and gusty northeasterly winds will make travel conditions difficult and that there may be wind related debris.

Rain showers are forecast for Thursday, with northern areas most affected. It will stay mostly dry further south with just scattered showers early on, but some of these will turn heavy at times.

Highest temperatures will range from seven to 14 degrees, with the north of the country coolest.

On Thursday night, cloud will spread from the south early on bringing patchy rain and drizzle, though it is to stay mostly dry further north.

Saturday and Sunday will see a mix of scattered outbreaks of rain, with occasional sunny spells breaking through. Highest temperatures on Sunday will range from seven to 13 degrees.

