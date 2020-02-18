Erling Haaland double gives Dortmund the edge after first leg

Neymar’s goal for PSG could prove vital for return leg in Paris

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland stretches to fire home his team’s first goal past Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas during the Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Signal Iduna Park. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland stretches to fire home his team’s first goal past Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas during the Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Signal Iduna Park. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images

 

Borussia Dortmund 2 Paris Saint-Germain 1

Borussia Dortmund teenager Erling Haaland scored twice in eight minutes to lead his team to a 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday.

The Norwegian 19-year-old, who has already netted eight times in five Bundesliga matches, stabbed in from close range after a quickfire passing move in the 69th minute and then thundered in an unstoppable shot for his second in the 77th, two minutes after Neymar had levelled for the French champions.

Haaland has now scored 10 Champions League goals in seven games this season – eight for Salzburg in the group stage.

PSG, who were eliminated at this stage of the competition in the previous three seasons, had fit-again Neymar and Kylian Mbappe back in the starting line-up but were almost completely shut out by an extremely efficient Dortmund backline.

Neymar, who had been out for weeks with a rib injury, hit the post late on. The return leg is in Paris on March 11th.

