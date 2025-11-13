Live: Government’s long-awaited housing plan to be unveiled

Main Points

The Government’s long-awaited housing plan will be unveiled this morning.

It comes against a backdrop of a fall in new housing commencements and Opposition predictions that the new strategy will not be radical enough to tackle the crisis.

With the Coalition pledging to deliver more than 300,000 homes by 2030, Minister for Housing James Browne has advised aspiring homeowners to “hang in there”.

The Irish Times understands that one measure aimed at helping developers, including smaller builders, to deliver more housing are plans for an additional €400 million in equity investment support from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

‘It is impossible to go from delivering 20,000 new homes a year to 60,000,’ says former housing minister

Minister for Transport, Climate, Environment and Energy Darragh O’Brien has said that it was important to ensure that “all the agencies of the State are pointing in the same direction” when it comes to delivering new homes.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr O’Brien, who James Browne succeeded as Minister for Housing, said “deliverability” was key and that it was impossible to go from delivering 20,000 new homes a year to 60,000 new homes per year.

When asked about the different responses from various local authorities, the Minister said “we need to make sure that all the agencies of the State are pointing in the same direction.”

The Government makes policy, but it was up to the agencies of the State to implement those policies, he added.

Mr O’Brien said he was confident that the new housing plan would accelerate delivery of new homes.

Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy and Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien TD arrives at the launch for Fianna Fáil's Presidential candidate Jim Gavin the XO Building, Dublin 1. Photo: Dan Dennison / The Irish Times

Ahead of the publication of the plan, Minister for Housing James Browne yesterday advised aspiring homeowners to “hang in there”.

He said the aim of the plan was to deliver a “real shift in how we get housing moving in this country”, while also having a strong focus on family and child homelessness.

You can read his comments from the launch of the Simon Communities of Ireland‘s annual report for 2024 here.

Good morning. The Minister for Housing James Browne will this morning publish the long-awaited new housing plan, Delivering Homes, Building Communities. It will be the fourth housing plan in 12 years as successive governments have grappled with the housing crisis.

Ministers and the Government’s leaders have assembled at St Theresa’s Gardens, in Dublin’s inner city, to announce the details,

Follow irishtimes.com for updates throughout the day.