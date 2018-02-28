Celtic’s SPL match against Dundee postponed due to snow

All three of Wednesday night’s Scottish Premiership fixtures have been postponed
Wednesday night’s match at Celtic Park has been postponed. Photograph: Getty Images

All three of Wednesday’s Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership games have been postponed because of heavy snowfall.

The Scottish Professional Football League made an early decision and there were no objections from the six clubs involved.

Celtic were due to host Dundee, Hibernian and Hamilton were scheduled to meet at Easter Road and Aberdeen have been spared a trip to Motherwell in dangerous conditions.

The SPFL posted on Twitter: “Due to the severe weather, tonight’s games in the Ladbrokes Premiership have been postponed.”

Reigning champions Celtic have 10 league games remaining and are still in the William Hill Scottish Cup where they have a home quarter-final tie against Championship side Morton on Saturday.

The club are striding towards their seventh successive title.

