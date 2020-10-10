Celtic player Nir Bitton tests positive for Covid-19

Celtic player Nir Bitton has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Israel.

Bitton had played against Scotland in the Euro 2020 play-offs on Thursday despite Celtic manager Neil Lennon claiming an ankle injury would have made it impossible for him to play.

Now Bitton is set to join Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie in self-isolating during the visit of Rangers to Celtic Park next weekend, while Odsonne Edouard is a major doubt after testing positive while away with France Under-21s.

A Celtic statement read: “We send our sincere best wishes to Nir and any other players or staff affected within the Israel squad. We are in constant dialogue with Nir and look forward to him returning safely to the Celtic squad as soon as possible.”