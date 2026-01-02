Drugs worth over €2 million found in Co Westmeath growhouse raids

Two cannabis growhouses were discovered during Garda raids on New Year's Eve. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Cannabis plants and herb with a combined worth of over €2 million were found during New Year’s Eve raids at properties in Co Westmeath.

Gardaí searched two residences in Ballynagore on Wednesday, December 31st, as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

Sophisticated growhouse operations were found inside the properties. Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €500,000 were discovered.

Gardaí also seized cannabis herb worth an estimated €1.75 million during the searches.

The scenes of the raids were preserved for technical examinations, which have been completed.

Investigations are ongoing. The drugs will be further analysed by Forensic Science Ireland.

The searches were carried out under Operation Tara, the national anti-drugs strategy, and involved gardaí from the Westmeath community engagement area, the divisional drugs unit, Mullingar crime unit and the regional support unit.