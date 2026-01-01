Premier League wrap: Manchester City held at Sunderland to sit four points adrift of Arsenal

Sunderland extended their unbeaten Premier League home record to 10 games after holding Manchester City to a goalless draw.

An entertaining clash at the Stadium of Light saw both sides enjoy threatening spells and chances throughout the game and Bernardo Silva had an early goal disallowed for offside before Brian Brobbey and Erling Haaland had first-half efforts saved.

Trai Hume glanced a header over before the break and Savinho and Eliezer Mayenda both went close in the second half before substitute Josko Gvardiol hit the post with 16 minutes of normal time to go.

A draw means City sit four points adrift of league leaders Arsenal in the table and the Black Cats remain seventh.

Thomas Frank was frustrated on his return to Brentford as Tottenham were held to a goalless draw at the Gtech Stadium.

Frank, who managed the Bees for seven years and 317 games, guiding them to promotion in 2021, was making his first trip back to west London since joining Spurs in the summer.

He received a warm reception as he strode out on to the pitch and applauded all four sides of his old ground before kick-off.

But that was about as good as it got for the Dane with Spurs not managing a single effort on target until stoppage time and their fans chanting “boring, boring Tottenham” towards the end of a dour encounter.

Brentford had the ball in the net after just four minutes when Guglielmo Vicario saved a Nathan Collins header and Kevin Schade, Saturday’s hat-trick hero against Bournemouth, tucked in the rebound only to be flagged offside.

Richarlison could have stolen the points at the death but his finish was as lame as Tottenham’s performance as it flew into the arms of Irish keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Tom Cairney’s fine equaliser for Fulham saw Crystal Palace’s winless streak extend to six matches in a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

Palace were bidding to avoid a fourth straight Premier League defeat and Jean-Philippe Mateta handed his side the advantage when he opened the scoring in the 39th minute.

Fulham’s Raul Jimenez hit the post in the second half before Palace defender Maxence Lacroix saw Bernd Leno claw his header on to the crossbar.

However, Marco Silva’s side denied Palace a much-needed win when he struck from the edge of the penalty area with 10 minutes remaining.

Dean Henderson then stopped the visitors from taking all three points in injury time when he produced a fine one-handed stop to deny Timothy Castagne from close range.