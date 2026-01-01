Enzo Maresca leaves Chelsea after dramatic breakdown in relations

Enzo Maresca has left his job as Chelsea’s head coach after his relationship with the club’s board broke down.

It had seemed Chelsea would give the Italian time to turn around his side’s form but events have moved quickly during the past 24 hours. There was deep dissatisfaction with the 45-year-old’s decisions during games but the bigger issue was his conduct away from the pitch.

The situation has been volatile ever since Maresca made cryptic comments about experiencing his “worst 48 hours” at the club after the win over Everton on December 13th.

“Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company,” read a statement. “During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the Uefa Conference League and the Fifa Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. We wish Enzo well for the future.”

It is understood that Maresca, who had been in charge for 18 months, said his goodbyes to his players on Thursday morning. Chelsea, who are fifth in the Premier League after one win in seven games, visit Manchester City on Sunday. Liam Rosenior, the Strasbourg head coach, is a leading contender to replace the former Leicester manager. Strasbourg are Chelsea’s partner club.

A handful of other candidates are also in the frame, with Chelsea hopeful of making an appointment in the next few days. They may need an interim, however, to take charge at the Etihad Stadium. – Guardian