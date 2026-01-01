Soccer

Adam Idah set to be out of action for months after hamstring injury

The 24-year-old will see a specialist over the hamstring problem

Adam Idah of Swansea City. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty
David Gorman
Thu Jan 01 2026 - 21:181 MIN READ

Irish striker Adam Idah is set for a significant spell on the sidelines after an injury picked up in training before Swansea’s defeat to Coventry on Stephen’s Day.

The 24-year-old will see a specialist over the hamstring problem, according to Swansea City manager Vitor Matos.

Idah signed for the Championship club in September for £6 million (€6.88 million) and has scored three league goals in 18 games.

Idah’s injury is a concern for Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson ahead of the World Cup playoff against Czech Republic on March 26th. Idah did not start any of the World Cup qualifying games, but made an impact off the bench throughout the campaign, scoring an equaliser against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium that proved to be important by the end of the group stage.

It comes as Josh Cullen has been ruled out of the playoff, and most likely the tournament itself should Ireland qualify, with confirmation that the Burnley midfielder suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Everton on December 27th.

