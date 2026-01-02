Donald Trump warns Iran that US will ‘rescue’ protesters

US president Donald Trump has warned Iran that the US will come to the 'rescue' of protesters if Tehran responds violently. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US president Donald Trump has warned Iran that the US will come to the “rescue” of protesters if Tehran responds violently to the largest nationwide demonstrations the Islamic republic has faced in several years.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Mr Trump said: “If Iran shots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”

Iranians have since Sunday been protesting about economic grievances, as mounting frustration over soaring inflation and the collapse in living standards spills out on to the streets.

Several people have been killed in the social unrest and the authorities have arrested dozens of demonstrators after protests turned violent in some towns and provincial cities, according to Iranian media.

The republic’s authorities have a record of ruthlessly cracking down on large protests.

The demonstrations have become the biggest in Iran since 2022. Photograph: Fars News Agency via AP

Mr Trump’s warning comes just over six months after the US briefly joined Israel’s 12-day war against the republic in June to bomb Iran’s main nuclear sites.

Iran feared Israel was pushing for regime change during the war as Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu called on Iranians to rise up. It has long worried about western interference in its domestic affairs.

There is no credible organised opposition inside or outside the republic, and the protests often lack clear leadership.

This week, Mr Trump warned that the US could launch fresh strikes against Iran if it was found to be rebuilding its nuclear programme, as he held talks with Mr Netanyahu.

It is unclear what Mr Trump’s offer of help for protesters could mean in practice.

Ali Larijani, Iran’s top security official, reacted to the post by Mr Trump by saying it revealed “what has been going on behind the scenes”.

“We distinguish between the stance of the protesting shopkeepers and the actions of disruptive actors, and Trump should know that US interference in this internal matter would mean destabilising the entire region and destroying America’s interests.”

He added that the American people should know “Trump started this adventurism. They should be mindful of their soldiers’ safety.”

The protests, which have included angry anti-regime slogans, including chants of “death to the dictator”, have become a crucial test for president Masoud Pezeshkian, who came to power about 18 months ago vowing to reform the economy and make life easier for ordinary Iranians.

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian. Photograph: EPA

They have grown into the largest demonstrations since 2022, when a woman, arrested for allegedly improperly wearing a hijab, died in custody. More than 300 people were killed during a crackdown on those demonstrations, which became known as the “Women, Life, Freedom” protests, according to Amnesty International.

This week’s demonstrations started in Tehran’s business district over the collapse of the currency and have spread to universities and other towns and cities. There has been a relative calm in the capital over the past few days.

Protesters in the southwestern city of Lordegan on Thursday chanted slogans and threw stones at government buildings, including the local governor’s office, according to Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the elite Revolutionary Guards.

Riot police responded by firing tear gas to disperse the crowd. Two protesters, aged 28 and 21, were killed during the confrontation, the Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, a Norway-based NGO, said. Tasnim news agency, also affiliated to the guards, identified the pair who were killed.

An unspecified number of people on both sides have been injured, Fars added.

In the town of Azna, in the western province of Lorestan, three people were killed, according to Fars and Hengaw. Fars said armed assailants raided a police station, set police vehicles on fire and attacked the station’s ammunition storage facility.

At least 17 people had been arrested, it added. West of Tehran, 14 people were arrested in the city of Karaj as members of a “network” that allegedly produced explosives, including Molotov cocktails, local media reported.

Reacting to Mr Trump’s comments, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said: “Iranians will resolve their problems through dialogue and interactions among themselves and will not allow any foreign intervention.”

Mr Pezeshkian’s government has taken steps to assuage protesters, meeting business leaders over their concerns and appointing a new central bank governor to try to restore “economic stability”.

The Iranian president on Thursday evening said “people’s livelihoods are the government’s red line”, adding that resolving economic concerns was a “non-negotiable” duty of his administration, without making any reference to the demonstrations.

– Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026