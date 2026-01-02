Crime & Law

Man in critical condition following New Year’s Day assault in Co Roscommon

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the Barrack Street incident

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the Barrack Street incident, which they say occurred at about 1am. Photograph: Alan Betson
Fri Jan 02 2026 - 15:261 MIN READ

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition in hospital after an alleged serious assault in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the Barrack Street incident, which they say occurred at about 1am.

The male in his 30s was brought to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí have appointed a senior investigating officer and established an incident room at Castlerea Garda station.

They are seeking information and video footage people may have of the Barrack Street area between 12.45am and 1.15am on Thursday.

