Arturo Vidal set to make switch from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich after agreeing personal terms with the Chile midfielder over a £27m transfer.

The 31-year-old, who moved to Germany in 2015 from Juventus for £32m, met with Barça officials last week and is expected to travel to Catalonia for his medical having been granted permission to leave by the new Bayern manager, Niko Kovac.

Barcelona have already spent more than £100m this summer on deals for the French defender Clément Lenglet and the Brazilian duo Arthur and Malcom and had been in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over a move for Adrien Rabiot. But the French champions’ unwillingness to allow the 23-year-old to leave Parc des Princes has seen them turn their attention to Vidal.

Internazionale had been seen as the frontrunners for his signature but have switched their attention to an ambitious approach to sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid.

Barça are also close to completing a move for the Senegal defender Moussa Wagué, who became the youngest African to score in the World Cup finals in June. The 19-year-old is initially expected to join Barcelona’s B side from the Belgian club Eupen.

Gonzalo Higuaín and Mattia Caldara had their medicals with Milan on Thursday and are expected to be confirmed imminently. Leonardo Bonucci is set to rejoin Juventus as part of the deal. – Guardian service