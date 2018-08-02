Arturo Vidal set to make switch from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Chilean midfielder becomes the latest signing of the summer for Spanish giants

Ed Aarons, Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich. Photo: A. Beier/Getty Images for FC Bayern

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich. Photo: A. Beier/Getty Images for FC Bayern

 

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich after agreeing personal terms with the Chile midfielder over a £27m transfer.

The 31-year-old, who moved to Germany in 2015 from Juventus for £32m, met with Barça officials last week and is expected to travel to Catalonia for his medical having been granted permission to leave by the new Bayern manager, Niko Kovac.

Barcelona have already spent more than £100m this summer on deals for the French defender Clément Lenglet and the Brazilian duo Arthur and Malcom and had been in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over a move for Adrien Rabiot. But the French champions’ unwillingness to allow the 23-year-old to leave Parc des Princes has seen them turn their attention to Vidal.

Internazionale had been seen as the frontrunners for his signature but have switched their attention to an ambitious approach to sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid.

Barça are also close to completing a move for the Senegal defender Moussa Wagué, who became the youngest African to score in the World Cup finals in June. The 19-year-old is initially expected to join Barcelona’s B side from the Belgian club Eupen.

Gonzalo Higuaín and Mattia Caldara had their medicals with Milan on Thursday and are expected to be confirmed imminently. Leonardo Bonucci is set to rejoin Juventus as part of the deal. – Guardian service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.