Samir Nasri has doping ban extended from six to 18 months

Former Manchester City player given a ban after receiving an intravenous treatment
Samir Nasri has had his doping ban extended to 18 months after failing a test while playing for Sevilla on loan from Manchester City. Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Samir Nasri has had his doping ban increased from six to 18 months following an appeal by Uefa’s ethics and disciplinary inspector against the original sanction.

In February Nasri was given a six-month ban after receiving an intravenous treatment at a Los Angeles clinic in breach of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s rules.

Uefa’s ethics and disciplinary inspector argued that ban was insufficient and on Wednesday the European governing body extended his suspension to 18 months.

The ban is backdated to July 1st, 2017, even though Nasri has played since then, making eight appearances for Antalyaspor in Turkey between signing in August 2017 and leaving in January this year. Nasri, who is a free agent, can return to training with any club from November.

A Uefa statement said: “The Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body’s decision of 22 February 2018 is amended as follows: 1. The player Samir Nasri is suspended for eighteen (18) months. This suspension will start running on 1 July 2017. 2. The player Samir Nasri is allowed to return to training, with any football club starting from 1 November 2018.”

Nasri received the treatment in December 2016 while on holiday. At the time the former France international was playing for Sevilla on loan from Manchester City.

