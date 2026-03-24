John Egan: ‘I think everyone knows how much playing for Ireland means to me’

John Egan: 'It was a long time to be out of the fold, having been in the squad regularly.' Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

It might not have ended up this way, planning for Prague. For John Egan or for Ireland.

In September 2023, Egan suffered a ruptured Achilles during Sheffield United’s Premier League clash with West Ham. Ultimately, the Blades decided not to renew his contract and after six seasons in Sheffield the defender left when his deal expired the following summer.

He was a footballer without a club.

Eventually, in October 2024, Burnley took a punt on him and that opportunity led to Egan signing for Hull City in early 2025. He has since made 49 appearances for the Tigers, the move reigniting Egan’s career.

Then in October last year Heimir Hallgrímsson called up Egan to an Ireland squad for the first time in over two years. The Cork man’s last Ireland appearance had been against the Netherlands in September 2023, but his patience and persistence had earned him a shot in green once again.

“It was a long time to be out of the fold, having been in the squad regularly,” recalls Egan.

“I got a big injury and had to work hard to get back on the pitch at club level and then try and perform to a standard where I’d be called upon by Ireland. I think everyone knows how much playing for Ireland means to me.

“For me to get back in the squad was pleasing. Looking back now, I’ve had goals in my career and obviously after the injury one of the biggest goals I had long-term was to get back in the Ireland squad.

John Egan trains at the National Training Centre in Dublin last year. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“So, I’ve managed to do that now and hopefully I can keep my form up at club level and if I get a chance with Ireland take it.”

And the 33-year-old found it easy to reacquaint himself with the Ireland set-up.

“It was like kind of just meeting up with the lads again. Obviously, there were a few new faces from the last time I was in the squad but I felt it was pretty normal after the first hour or two – I was kind of like a kid going back to school again.”

Egan picked up his 37th international cap as a late substitute in Ireland’s 1-0 away defeat to Portugal last October and though he hasn’t featured on the pitch since, the centre back has remained part of the squad.

He had a frontrow seat as Troy Parrott delivered that remarkable hat-trick in Budapest to earn Ireland this week’s World Cup playoff in Prague.

“It was incredible. We knew we had to win, and we had full belief going there. We took a lot of confidence from the Portugal game and I think that showed, even at 2-1 down, we still all had a feeling that we could get the win.

“And for Troy to do what he did, it was unbelievable, it probably felt like you were in a bit of a movie at times, it was an incredible feeling. We have kind of been riding off the back of that wave to keep the confidence and positivity going.”

In the immediate aftermath of the victory over Hungary, Ireland captain Nathan Collins namechecked two former Ireland skippers in Egan and Séamus Coleman, highlighting their leadership within the dressingroom.

Ireland's John Egan celebrates with Caoimhín Kelleher and Ryan Manning in Budapest last November. Photograph: Anthony Stanley/Inpho

And Egan hopes he can use his experience to help his Ireland team-mates on and off the pitch this week.

“For the lads who are kind of older, it’s about hammering home to give your all every day, they don’t come around often these tournaments, so when you get a week like this you’ve got to embrace it, give your all, enjoy it and do everything you can to get to the result.

“You have to want it and you have to show intensity and energy to train and to play. I think setting the standards that way, mentality-wise, is really important.

“We have a group of lads who went out there on Monday, everyone had played over the weekend, but everyone is straight into training, full throttle and that’s what you want.”

Egan even managed to catch the highlights of Sunday’s full-throttle GAA affair in Armagh where the Kerry footballers played out a high-octane draw with the hosts in the last round of games in Division One of the National Football League.

Egan’s dad was one of the greatest to ever pull on the green and gold jersey – John Egan senior won six All-Ireland senior medals.

“He had a huge influence on me really. It’s funny, I’ve moved to England and am a professional soccer player but I feel like I was a professional sportsman since I was about four of five, to be honest, because I’d be either out kicking a ball with my dad or playing Gaelic football, hurling, soccer or basketball with the school.

“So I felt like every day of my life I’ve probably had a training session. But he was huge, he’d done everything in Gaelic football and he really enjoyed other sports with me as well. We had a great relationship and he helped me a lot to understand what sport is about at a high level.”