Shay Given apologises for ‘Holocaust’ comments while live on BBC

Shay Given has “unreservedly” apologised for describing Wilfried Nancy’s brief time as Celtic manager as an “absolute Holocaust” on live television.

The former Newcastle and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper – who began his career at Celtic – was asked for his thoughts on Nancy’s 33-day reign on BBC’s Final Score show on Saturday and replied with insensitive language.

An estimated six million Jews died during The Holocaust, which was carried out by Nazi Germany during the second World War between 1939 and 1945.

“On live television this afternoon, I used a word that I didn’t fully understand the meaning of, and I certainly wouldn’t use again,” Given said on his personal X account.

“We all have areas of ignorance in our knowledge, and I hope to use this as an opportunity to become better educated going forward.

“I am genuinely mortified and apologise unreservedly to everyone offended, and will be donating my fee from today’s show to the Holocaust Educational Trust.”

Final Score presenter Jason Mohammad apologised later in the show for the “inappropriate language” used.

Nancy’s sacking came after eight games in charge of the Scottish champions, six of which were lost.

Martin O’Neill has since taken charge at Celtic for the second time this season, marking his return on Saturday with a 4-0 Scottish Premiership victory over Dundee United. – PA

