Crystal Palace appoint ex-Lens boss Pierre Sage as manager on three-year deal

Crystal Palace have announced the appointment of Pierre Sage as manager on a three-year contract. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Crystal Palace have appointed former Lens boss Pierre Sage as their new manager. The 47-year-old led the French club to second place in last season’s Ligue 1 as well as a first Coupe de France title.

He replaces Oliver Glasner, who departed Selhurst Park at the end of last season after guiding the Eagles to Conference League glory.

Palace announced on Monday evening that Sage has signed a three-year contract, pending confirmation of his visa.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “I am tremendously excited to welcome Pierre, who joins us off the back of a trophy-winning season at Lens as well as a fabulous second-place finish in Ligue 1.

“As we move into another European campaign off the back of our success in Leipzig, I know he will give everything to target more success for our fantastic football club.”

Half an hour prior to Palace’s statement, Sage tweeted a farewell message to Lens, writing on X: “Bravo for this historic year that we have lived together ... and finally, goodbye, you will remain forever in my mind and in my heart.”

Palace have been seeking a replacement for Glasner since the Austrian announced in January that he would be leaving the club at the end of the campaign.

And Sage, who started his managerial career at Lyon, swiftly emerged as their number one target after transforming Lens’ fortunes in dramatic fashion, finishing the domestic campaign second only to European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Sage said he is relishing the task of building on Glasner’s success and bringing more silverware to Palace, who have confirmed their qualification for next season’s Europa League.

Sage said: “It’s amazing to be here at Crystal Palace. I am excited by the history of the club, and by recent seasons.

“Oliver Glasner achieved some amazing things, and now I have to do the same. That’s why we come here with a lot of ambition.

“The dynamic here is really positive, and we are in this mindset too. We won last year – and we want to continue in this way, in a new club, a new project, but with a lot of winning habits.”