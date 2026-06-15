Golf

US Open: Five golfers that can come out on top at Shinnecock Hills

After hitting a sticky spell, 50-1 shot Shane Lowry is returning to form and could mount a challenge

Brooks Koepka won the US Open for a second time at Shinnecock Hills, New York, in 2018. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP
Brooks Koepka won the US Open for a second time at Shinnecock Hills, New York, in 2018. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP
Philip Reid
Mon Jun 15 2026 - 06:002 MIN READ
Brooks Koepka

World ranking: 109

Formline: 14-55-11-12-MC

Best US Open finish: 1st (2017, 2018)

Odds: 25-1

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Koepka has coped well with a disrupted schedule since returning from LIV to the PGA Tour (where he wasn’t exempt into the signature events). There are signs that his putting has improved of late, which had been his Achilles heel earlier in the year. Koepka is a US Open specialist, with his ball-striking and iron approach play strong assets. If the putter works, then a third US Open is possible.

Tyrrell Hatton
Tyrrell Hatton with the trophy following his victory at LIV Golf Andalucia in Cadiz, Spain, last Sunday. Photograph: Octavio Passos/Getty Images
Tyrrell Hatton with the trophy following his victory at LIV Golf Andalucia in Cadiz, Spain, last Sunday. Photograph: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

World ranking: 21

Formline: 1-MC-17-5-3

Best US Open finish: Tied-4th (2025)

Odds: 33-1

The Englishman had that so-called new-baby bounce when winning LIV Andalucia upon returning to competitive action after the birth of his daughter. The trick now will be taking that momentum on to Shinnecock Hills. He showed at Oakmont last year that he has developed the patience required for the US Open set-ups. As a three-time winner of the Alfred Dunhill Links, he also possesses a links pedigree that should stand him in good stead.

Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry plays a shot from a bunker during a practice round ahead of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, Pennsylvania, last month. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images
Shane Lowry plays a shot from a bunker during a practice round ahead of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, Pennsylvania, last month. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

World ranking: 43

Formline: 22-44-23-42-30

Best US Open finish: Tied-2nd (2016)

Odds: 50-1

A strong start to the season including three top-10s was followed by a speed bump. One of Lowry’s problems this season has been a tendency to suffer one bad round in a tournament. The final round of the Masters and the second round of the US PGA are cases in point. The Offalyman, though, has managed to get back on track of late. If he can remain consistent through all four days, then, with his ball-striking and iron play, he should be a contender.

Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler and caddie Ted Scott during last weekend's Memorial Tournament in Ohio. Photograph: Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Scottie Scheffler and caddie Ted Scott during last weekend's Memorial Tournament in Ohio. Photograph: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

World ranking: 1

Formline: 12-3-14-2-2

Best US Open finish: Tied-2nd (2022)

Odds: 11-2

This is the big one for Scheffler, who will join the career Grand Slam club if he wins. The US Open is the only major the American has yet to win. With only one victory so far this season (in the American Express Championship) and three runners-up finishes, Scheffler has cut a frustrated figure at times. This was perhaps illustrated by a heated exchange with caddie Ted Scott in the first round of the Memorial. Still, the US Open – and the type of examination it provides – should get his focus back.

Adam Scott
Adam Scott is a big price to win the US Open but he continues to deliver competitive performances. Photograph: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
Adam Scott is a big price to win the US Open but he continues to deliver competitive performances. Photograph: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

World ranking: 50

Formline: 12-MC-24-4-24

Best US Open finish: Tied-4th (2015)

Odds: 125-1

More of a sentimental punt to be honest, given the Australian is playing in his 100th consecutive major championship (joining only Jack Nicklaus in achieving such a feat). Scott, though, has also shown he retains a competitive edge with fourth-placed finishes in both the Genesis and the Cadillac championships this season.

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Philip Reid

Philip Reid

Philip Reid is Golf Correspondent of The Irish Times