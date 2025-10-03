Cork City shock St Pat’s to ease into FAI Cup decider

FAI Cup semi-final: Cork City 3 (Maguire 10; McLaughlin 70, 72) St Patrick’s Athletic 0

A night that began with a fan protest ended with a joyful pitch invasion as Cork City produced an FAI Cup shock for the ages.

The relegation-bound side overwhelmed St Patrick’s Athletic with their counter-attacking prowess to seal an Aviva Stadium return for the first time since 2018.

City led from Seanie Maguire’s 10th-minute strike before two goals in the space of 90 seconds from Evan McLaughlin secured a remarkable triumph at a rocking Turners Cross. The marauding midfielder also bagged a brace in the quarter-final.

The result marked the Leesiders’ first win over Pat’s in 18 attempts, dating back to May 2018. It also reversed their 4-0 Inchicore defeat just 11 days previous and spoiled Stephen Kenny’s 1,000th game in club management.

They could yet contest both the First Division and Uefa Conference League next year should they win next month’s decider.

Storm Amy spared this fixture, but a fan protest saw toilet rolls rain down from the Shed End at kick-off. The City supporters’ choice of projectile was targeted at majority owner Dermot Usher, who made his fortune in the bathroom business. They simultaneously held up a banner, which read: ‘End Kildare rule in Cork – Usher out’. They hardly saw this ending coming.

Ger Nash had chopped and changed between defensive formations in the heavy defeat to Pat’s last Monday week. In response, he opted for a compact 5-4-1. Charlie Lyons started his first game in three months, while Greg Bolger and Kitt Nelson were also restored to the team.

Evan McLaughlin celebrates scoring Cork City's third goal of the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

After a bout of the flu, Chris Forrester returned for the visitors, while Ryan McLaughlin replaced suspended right-back Axel Sjoberg.

Backed by a vocal 5,408 crowd, City signalled their intent from the off. Josh Fitzpatrick won possession, not for the last time, and squared for Alex Nolan. The ex-Pat’s prospect drew a save from Joseph Anang.

Maguire has a tumultuous personal history with Kenny, and he saved his best performance of the season for his former boss.

It began when Freddie Anderson’s delightful ball behind the cover found Maguire. The 5ft9 frontman guided the bouncing ball inside the advancing Anang, who bailed out for fear of conceding a penalty. After stepping inside another defender, Maguire stroked it into the empty net. His sixth goal of the season sent the Shed into overdrive.

City continued to look dangerous going forward. McLaughlin lashed wide, and Nelson couldn’t reach Nolan’s threatening cross.

The latter part of the half developed into a rearguard action. Still, City would have been satisfied to limit Pat’s to a sequence of potshots and miskicks.

Kian Leavy flashed their first effort over the bar. Jason McClelland’s similar attempt had to be helped over. McClelland and Mason Melia couldn’t connect with a couple of back-post dinks which caught the City defence unawares. A late Simon Power free-kick had Conor Brann scrambling as it drifted past the post.

St Patrick's Athletic manager Stephen Kenny. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Kenny introduced Jake Mulraney for Jordon Garrick at half-time in a bid for more end product.

The impressive Anderson blocked attempts from Power and McClelland. The Stoke City loanee then provided the launch pad for another counter, which ended with Nelson’s shot bobbling into Anang’s arms.

Melia, McClelland and Joe Redmond extended Pat’s struggles for a shot on target. They would pay for such wastefulness when McLaughlin pounced for a swift brace.

The first arrived in the 70th minute. Fitzpatrick beat his marker to switch the play. Darragh Crowley poked the ball into space before feeding McLaughlin. The midfielder slammed his right-footed shot inside the near post.

The celebrations had hardly ended before McLaughlin was freewheeling towards goal again. Maguire created the opening by turning his opponent. His pass deflected off Redmond and fell perfectly for McLaughlin to drill home with his left boot from 25 yards.

CORK CITY: Brann; Crowley, Anderson, Feely, Lyons (Kelleher 78), Fitzpatrick; Nolan (Kiernan 79), Bolger (Kamara 78), McLaughlin (S Murray 73), Nelson; Maguire (Lee 86).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; McLaughlin (Carty 66), Redmond, Grivosti, McClelland (Kavanagh 78); Forrester, Lennon (Kazeem 77); Power, Leavy, Garrick (Mulraney 46); Melia.

Referee: R Harvey (Dublin).