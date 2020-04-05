Share your favourite sporting moment and win a sports voucher
We want to hear about that event that you will never forget
We would like to hear about your favourite sporting moment – maybe you were in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney or Ravenhill Stadium, Belfast, or perhaps you were watching the television from your livingroom.
Maybe it was the 2011 All-Ireland football final, or Shelbourne making it back to the Premier Division, or when Sea the Stars won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
Wherever you were, and whatever it is, share your favourite sporting moment with us to be in with a chance to win a selection of sports vouchers.
Share Your Sporting Memory and Win a Voucher
Entries should be no more than 400 words and can be submitted here or sent to sportingmoment@irishtimes.com. (if you are reading this in The Irish Times app, click here)
The three overall winners will be published on Saturday, April 18th.
Best of luck.