AIL previews: Vengeance in the air as recent rivals meet again

Clontarf's Fionn Gilbert and Ballynahinch's Declan Horrox contest a line out during last month's Bateman Cup final at Castle Avenue. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Round 10 being the reverse fixtures from round nine just three weeks ago, there will be a fair whiff of vengeance in the bitingly Baltic mid-winter air around the Energia All-Ireland League this weekend.

After the Friday night resumption in a Dublin derby between third-placed Lansdowne and second-placed St Mary’s, the champions and festive Division 1A leaders Clontarf resume their campaign in a repeat of the recent Bateman Cup final against Ballynahinch.

The Ulster side led for 67 minutes at Castle Avenue before Clontarf claimed their first Bateman Cup with a 21-16 win thanks to replacement Ivan Soroka’s late try.

He now starts in the absence of Alex Usanov while Charlie Ward is recalled at tighthead and both Paul Deeny, brother of Leinster’s Brian, replaces Alex Soroka, and Luke Brady return to the backrow.

Ballynahinch, who haven’t beaten Clontarf since 2020, have slipped seven points off the top-four playoff places, so their need is acute. They make just two changes, namely Quinn Armstrong at inside centre and Daniel Bennett on the wing.

Fourth-placed Terenure, who lead Cork Con on points difference, are seeking to end a run of three successive defeats after their 30-24 loss to Old Belvedere last time out.

Leinster's Joshua Kenny is tackled by Connacht's Matthew Devine and Chay Mullins during last weekend's URC game at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

They are without Joshua Kenny, who is starting for Leinster against La Rochelle, and hooker John McKee compared to the last meeting, with Aran Egan at outhalf in a reshuffled backline which is notable for the presence of ex-Munster centre Peter Sylvestre for the first time this season as he is home on holidays from Miami.

John Devine is also making his Connacht debut in Montpellier, with Eddie Kelly – another former Sevens winger – replacing Kenny. Max Russell reverts to hooker, with ex-Ospreys flanker Will Hickey also returning. Belvo make just two changes, bringing in winger Johnny Kiely and former Ireland under-19s outhalf Donagh O’Dwyer.

Con host UCD, having taken a 36-19 away win last time out in Belfield, and are boosted by the return of loosehead Mark Donnelly following his recent loan spell with Ealing Trailfinders, as well as Ireland under-20s centre Eoghan Smyth. Danny Sheehan starts at hooker and Mark Skelly comes into the backrow, while Darragh French shifts from centre to fullback.

Young Munster, who sit four points further back after consecutive bonus-point wins, were due to welcome back Evan O’Connell and Ruadhán Quinn but both are now travelling with Munster to Toulon, missing the repeat Munster derby away to Nenagh Ormond. The Tipperary side, who lost 57-10 three weeks ago, welcome back Munster’s ex-Connacht centre Sean O’Brien.

Division 1B leaders Old Wesley host Blackrock while in 2A, fifth-placed Corinthians host leaders Barnhall and the only other unbeaten side in the AIL, 2B leaders Galwegians, travel to Skerries.

Weekend AIL fixtures (kick-off 2.30pm unless stated):

Division 1A: Lansdowne v St Mary’s College, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch, (7.30pm, Friday); Ballynahinch v Clontarf, Ballymacarn Park; Cork Constitution v UCD, Temple Hill; Nenagh Ormond v Young Munster, New Ormond Park; Terenure College v Old Belvedere, Lakelands Park.

Division 1B: Instonians v City Of Armagh, Shaw’s Bridge (2pm); Dublin University v Queen’s University, College Park; Garryowen v Highfield, Dooradoyle; Old Wesley v Blackrock College, Energia Park; UCC v Naas, The Mardyle.

Division 2A: Old Crescent v Shannon, Takumi Park, (7.30pm, Friday); Ballymena v Dungannon, Eaton Park; Galway Corinthians v MU Barnhall, Corinthian Park; Greystones v Banbridge, Dr Hickey Park; Wanderers v Cashel, Merrion Road.

Division 2B: Buccaneers v Clogher Valley, Dubarry Park; Enniscorthy v UL Bohemian, Alcast Park; Malone v Rainey, Gibson Park; Navan v Sligo, Balreask Old; Skerries v Galwegians, Holmpatrick.

Division 2C: Belfast Harlequins v Ballyclare, Deramore Park; Clonmel v Bective Rangers, Ard Gaoithe; Malahide v Dolphin, Estuary Road; Monkstown v Midleton, Sydney Parade; Thomond v Bruff, Liam Fitzgerald Park.

Women’s Division: Old Belvedere v Ennis, Ollie Campbell Park (1.30pm); Galwegians v Railway Union, Crowley Park (2.30pm); Blackrock College v Cooke, Stradbrook (5pm); UL Bohemian v Ballincollig, UL 4G (5pm); Wicklow v Tullow, Ashtown Lane (5pm).