Wayne Pivac will be new Wales head coach after World Cup

The Scarlets head coach will replace Warren Gatland following 2019 World Cup in Japan
Wayne Pivac will be the new head coach of Wales after the 2019 World Cup, the Welsh Rugby Union has announced. Photograph: PA

Wayne Pivac will take over as Wales coach when Warren Gatland steps down after next year’s Rugby World Cup, the Welsh Rugby Union has announced.

Pivac, the Scarlets head coach, was one of a trio of New Zealanders, including Glasgow’s Dave Rennie and the Crusdaders’ Scott Robinson - who were understood to be on the WRU’s radar.

The 55-year-old, who coached Fiji at international level from 2004 to 2007, has been in charge at the Scarlets for the past four seasons, having initially been assistant to Simon Easterby.

Under Pivac the Scarlets won the Pro12 title in 2017 and were pipped by Leinster when defending their title in the recently completed season. They also lost to Leinster in the semi-finals of this year’s European Champions Cup.

