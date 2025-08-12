Money to pay Reserve Defence Forces members ran out due to recruitment ‘surge’

According to internal Department of Defence emails, the reason for the Reserve Defence Forces budget shortfall was a 'surge' in recruitment during 2024. This was due to the removal of recruitment barriers, such as delays in conducting medicals for new recruits. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The Government ran out of money to pay members of the Reserve Defence Forces (RDF) last year due to greater-than-expected recruitment.

While the strength of the Permanent Defence Forces continues to stagnate, recruitment to the Reserves has increased sharply in the last two years. This level of recruitment is expected to increase further as a result of planned advertising campaigns.

Internal Department of Defence documents show officials realised in November 2024 that they did not have enough money to pay reservists for the remainder of the year.

By then, the €3.01 million budget for “reserve training and support days” had already been exhausted, despite supplementary funds being assigned earlier in the year.

In the absence of extra money, RDF activity would have to be suspended for the remainder of the year or reservists would have to go without pay over the Christmas period, officials said.

In the end, members of the RDF, which comprises the Army Reserve and the much smaller Naval Service Reserve, had to wait until the new year for payment.

According to internal emails, the reason for the budget shortfall was a “surge” in recruitment during 2024. This was due to the removal of recruitment barriers, such as delays in conducting medicals for new recruits.

The increase in numbers is expected to continue into 2025 as part of Government efforts to revitalise the Reserve and increase its size, officials remarked.

Information provided by the Defence Forces shows this prediction was correct. In mid-2023, there were just over 1,400 members of the RDF; about one third of its notional full strength.

There are now just under 2,000 members of the organisation, bringing it up to half of its notional strength.

In 2024, 268 new recruits were brought in, a 300 per cent increase on recruitment numbers for 2023.

So far this year, 76 new troops have been inducted, with another 227 in training.

“Induction numbers are expected to increase with the commencement of a nationwide advertisement campaign in the coming months,” a Defence Forces spokesman said.

The budget for the reserve has also increased to €3.4 billion. However, it is not clear whether this will be enough to cover the growth in numbers.

Writing in late 2024, officials said increased recruitment and plans for the revitalisation of the RDF mean there will be continued uncertainty over its budget requirements in the coming years.

Earlier this year, the Reserve Defence Force Representative Association told Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris the 2025 budget covers only seven days of military service per reservist.

According to sources, it told Mr Harris many reservists carry out up to 80 days of military service per year.

Under a revitalisation plan published last year, the Government aims to incentive reserve membership and to double the size of the Naval Service Reserve from 200 to 400. It will also create a 200-strong Air Corps Reserve.

Other measures include legislation allowing reservists to serve overseas and a commitment to examine job-protection measures for RDF members called away on duty.

Barriers to recruitment remain, according to military sources. They include a lack of qualified doctors to carry out medicals for prospective members.

Some members are also unhappy they are being used as a “shadow workforce” by the Permanent Defence Forces, without being offered the same employment rights, such as PRSI payments.

Reservists frequently work on a full-time basis with the Permanent Defence Forces to fill workforce gaps.

Later this year, the Workplace Relations Commission is to hear a case by a reservist challenging his designation as a “volunteer” instead of an employee.

In response to queries, a Department of Defence spokesman said the Tánaiste is committed to the regeneration of the RDF.

He said the Office of Reserve Affairs is “fully resourced and equipped to take all steps to increase the number of members of the RDF”.