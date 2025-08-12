Ireland could be ‘AI Island’ but must act promptly to set up artificial intelligence office and observatory

Ireland could position itself as “the AI island” but risks getting left behind unless decisions are taken promptly on important related infrastructure, the chairman of the Oireachtas committee examining the technology has said.

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne said he would be “disappointed” if an AI office and an AI observatory are not “up and running” next year, because if we’re not showing that level of ambition now, this technology is going to bypass us”.

The Government is to set up the artificial intelligence office to oversee the implementation of the European Union’s AI Act, which sets rules governing the development, marketing and use of AI in the bloc. The observatory would gather data, carry out research and make recommendations to prepare the State for changes coming because of the technology.

“We know there’s going to be huge disruption in employment, so we need to know what sectors is it impacting, where are jobs of the future going to be. And then what upskilling and reskilling do we need to do to make sure everybody can benefit,” said Mr Byrne.

“It won’t be a case of robots getting rid of all workers. What will happen is workers who use AI will replace those who don’t and that will apply in virtually every sector of society.”

The Wicklow-Wexford TD welcomed plans by Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Niamh Smyth to host an AI summit next year during Ireland’s presidency of the European Union. In response to a parliamentary question, she said AI and the role it can play “in our societies and economies will be a central theme” of the presidency, which begins next July.

Mr Byrne said Ireland “wants to be at the forefront of the debate, but also on the policy issues around ensuring that AI is used safely, in the interests of citizens”.

“We’ve also got to start those debates around how we deal with AI within our education and training systems, but also much bigger public debates,” he added.

Citing education, he said Irish students are using AI already, “and it’s important there’s an ethical framework set up about where and when they should use it”.

He noted that Open AI has done a deal with the Estonian government and every 16- and 17-year-old has access to an educational version of its ChatGPT AI chatbot. He said it means the material being used “is the trusted data that is covered as part of the curriculum”.

Mr Byrne cited examples of where AI is already having an impact in the State. Greyhound Household Recycling, one of the biggest recycling companies in the country, uses AI to sort and separate paper, plastic, cardboard, metal and other items with about 98 per cent accuracy.

Revenue is among the most advanced of any State agency or Government department in the use of AI platforms, employing them to analyse the vast amounts of data they have on tax collection.