Ireland name one uncapped player in World Cup squad

Ireland Women’s Head Coach Scott Bemand has selected one uncapped player, hooker Beth Buttimer, in his 32-person World Cup squad.

Buttimer, who impressed in the recent Under-20 Summer Series gets the call up as one of 18 forwards and 14 backs.

Ireland are co-captained by Edel McMahon and Sam Monaghan ahead of the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England which kicks off on August 22nd.

Ivana Kiripati, Nancy McGillivray and Ellena Perry, who all received caps in the recent warm up games against Scotland and Canada, also make it into the final squad.

“When we qualified for the Rugby World Cup in April 2024, we knew it gave us a solid amount of time to prepare for the tournament,” said Bemand.

“We have used that time to build depth and cultivate our ‘Green Wave’. The majority of this squad have now been together since the start of June, and we are excited to finally get going.”

The coaching team is led by Bemand who is assisted by Alex Codling, Denis Fogarty, Larissa Muldoon, James Scaysbrook and Gareth Steenson.

Ireland did not play in the last World Cup in 2021, which was held in New Zealand, where the Black Ferns beat England 34-31 in the final at Eden Park. Ireland will face New Zealand in the third of their Pool C games in Brighton on September 7th.

“Missing out on the last World Cup lit a fire in all of us,” said McMahon. “Getting Ireland back on the world stage means absolutely everything. It’s something we have dreamed of and fought for ever since. We’re ready, and we are going to give it everything for our country.”

“The ‘Green Wave’ is more than just a slogan for us - it’s the spirit we carry onto the field. Over the coming weeks, we want to make our families proud and inspire the nation. This is a moment we’ve worked tirelessly for, and we’ll leave nothing behind.”

Ireland RWC Squad:

(*Denotes uncapped)

Forwards: Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC / Ulster) (6), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian / Munster)*, Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (8), Eimear Corri Fallon (Blackrock RFC / Leinster) (6), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (48), Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC / Ulster) (34), Neve Jones (Gloucester Hartpury) (37), Ivana Kiripati (Creggs RFC / Connacht) (2), Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC / Munster) (9), Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC / Ulster) (16), Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs / Connacht) (34) (Co-Captain), Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs) (45), Sam Monaghan (Gloucester Hartpury / IQ Rugby) (23) (Co-Captain), Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women / IQ Rugby) (22), Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (17), Ellena Perry (Gloucester Hartpury / IQ Rugby) (1), Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC / Ulster) (17), Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC / Leinster) (15)

Backs: Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC / Munster) (31), Amee Leigh Costigan (Railway Union RFC / Munster) (19), Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (24), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC / Connacht) (14), Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC / Leinster) (20), Nicole Fowley (Galwegians / Connacht) (14), Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC / Leinster) (28), Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC / Munster) (17), Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC / Connacht) (11), Nancy McGillivray (Exeter Chiefs / IQ Rugby) (1), Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (26), Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC / Connacht) (28), Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC / Connacht) (16), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Manawatu RFC / Leinster) (22).