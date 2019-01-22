Ulster hand lifetime ban to spectator over Simon Zebo abuse

Ulster have handed a lifetime ban to a spectator after an investigation into abuse directed at Racing 92 winger Simon Zebo during the recent Champions Cup match at Kingspan Stadium.

The province did not clarify the nature of the abuse in a brief statement released on Tuesday afternoon and do not identify the spectator.

Racing 92 issued a statement last Wednesday condemning the “racist insults that Simon Zebo was targeted with” and the player’s Tweet following the game suggested that he heard racist abuse during the game, in which he scored a try before going off at half-time with a dead leg.

A tough place to play but great effort from the boys,2 important points on the road 💪🏾

Also I hope my ears deceived me with some comments directed my way from the crowd #NotOn

Django wins in the end ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/GAqrQ8W6HQ — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) 12 January 2019

Ulster have also issued written apologies to both the player and the French club and thanked supporters who provided information to assist the investigation.

Ulster’s statement reads:

“Following a robust investigation into allegations of abuse directed at Simon Zebo during the fixture versus Racing 92 on Saturday 12th January, Ulster Rugby has sanctioned a lifetime ban on a spectator, for breaching our stadium regulations.

“We would like to thank the many supporters who provided information to assist our investigation.

“We are all very proud of our reputation as an inclusive club and the unacceptable behaviour of this one individual is not reflective of our supporters, or the values of our club.

“We have issued a written apology to Simon Zebo and Racing 92.”