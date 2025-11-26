Lions confirm R360 players to be ineligible for first women’s tour

National unions issued a statement last month warning that the breakaway competition would be “enormously harmful”. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The British & Irish Lions have confirmed players who sign up for the breakaway R360 competition will be ineligible for selection for the Lions women’s team’s first tour in 2027.

The proposed competition, fronted by former England international Mike Tindall, will be a 12-team global franchise competition played over eight match weekends in cities such as London, Barcelona, Tokyo, Dubai, Cape Town, Boston and Miami.

Last month, a group of national unions, including the IRFU, issued a statement urging players away from R360, warning it would be “enormously harmful” to the health of the sport.

The national unions added that men’s and women’s players who opt to participate in R360 would be ineligible for international selection, with the Lions now following suit.

“As we continue preparations for the inaugural Lions Women’s Tour in 2027, the British & Irish Lions wishes to outline its position on the proposed R360 competition and provide clarity to players,” a statement issued on Wednesday read.

“The British & Irish Lions fully support the position of our constituent unions in relation to the proposed competition and will be advising that any player who decides to participate in R360 will not be eligible for selection for the 2027 Tour to New Zealand.”

The Lions added: “This is the first ever Lion’s Women Tour, a historic moment for women’s rugby, and we want it to be the best it can be. With the tour just over a year and a half away, we believe it is important that players who may be selected are playing in established leagues that provide certainty on calendar and playing schedule.

“The British & Irish Lions will continue to work collaboratively with its unions to support the growth of our game at all levels, ensure alignment with international and domestic calendars and prioritise player welfare.”

The 2027 tour will see the Lions face the Black Ferns in a three-Test series, with further details yet to be announced.