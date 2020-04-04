Simon Zebo: ‘It’s been tough not being able to put my hand up to play with Ireland’
Former Munster star has zero regrets with his decision to switch his life and rugby to Paris
Simon Zebo pictured with son Jacob and daughter Sofia. Photograph courtesy of Simon Zebo
Simon Zebo still has zero regrets about moving to Racing 92 and Paris. It has not only been what he dreamed it might be but, if anything, more than that.
Nor has anything about these grim times altered his thinking. Looking on the bright side of life has always been his natural inclination. Even now. And if the three-week long lockdown in Paris has prompted Zebo to reflect on his decision to join Racing in 2018, it has only re-enforced that choice.