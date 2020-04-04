Simon Zebo still has zero regrets about moving to Racing 92 and Paris. It has not only been what he dreamed it might be but, if anything, more than that.

Nor has anything about these grim times altered his thinking. Looking on the bright side of life has always been his natural inclination. Even now. And if the three-week long lockdown in Paris has prompted Zebo to reflect on his decision to join Racing in 2018, it has only re-enforced that choice.