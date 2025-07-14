All change in Ireland’s weather as low pressure to bring an unsettled week after weekend heatwave

Paddy Moylan and Minni the terrierenjoying the sunshine on Somerset Street, Ringsend, Dublin, last week. Photograph: Tom Honan

A cool and unsettled week is in store, in contrast to last week’s weather which featured which the hottest temperatures for three years.

A value of 31.1 degrees was recorded at Mount Dillon on Friday as the country sweltered in a short but intense heatwave. It was the highest temperature recorded in Ireland since July 2022.

Temperatures will be nowhere near that mark this week. It will feel notably fresher too, with winds from the northwest keeping temperatures closer to normal.

Monday will be a showery day with highs of 21 degrees, and it will be the same on Tuesday.

According to Met Éireann, Monday will be generally dry early on across Ulster and Leinster. Later this afternoon, cloud will increase across the west and south west of the country, with longer spells of rains and some thunderstorms expected in those areas.

It will feel slightly warmer on Wednesday and Thursday with a couple of muggy nights in store. A lot of places will see nighttime temperatures of 17 degrees on Thursday.

The weather into next week is for more of the same, with low pressure dominating. The low pressure is expected to bring showers or longer spells of rain at times. Temperatures will be around average for July.