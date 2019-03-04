Sebastien Bezy and Cedate Gomes Sa called up by France

Jacques Brunel has called up Toulouse scrumhalf Sebastien Bezy and Racing 92 tighthead Cedate Gomes Sa to the French squad ahead of Sunday’s Six Nations Championship match against Ireland at the Aviva stadium on Sunday (3.0).

Bezy replaces Clermont Auvergne’s Morgan Parra who picked up an injury while on club duty at the weekend while Gomes Sa comes in for New Zealand born colossus Uini Atonio.

France have so far lost to Wales and England, but won last time out against Scotland.

France squad for Ireland: Aldegheri, Alldritt, Bamba, Bourgarit, Camara, Chat, Falgoux, Gabrillagues, Gomes Sa, Guirado (capt), Iturria, Lambey, Lauret, Picamoles, Poirot, Vahaamahina, Willemse, Bastareaud, Belleau, Bézy, Doumayrou, Dupont, Fickou, Fofana, Huget, Lopez, Médard, Ntamack, Penaud, Ramos, Serin.