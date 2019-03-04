Chris Robshaw and Mario Itoje back in England’s training squad

Robshaw won the last of his 66 caps during the 2018 summer tour to South Africa

Updated: about an hour ago

Maro Itoje during an England training session. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Maro Itoje during an England training session. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

 

Chris Robshaw has been given the chance to make a late claim for Guinness Six Nations selection after being included in England’s training squad for the first time in the 2019 Championship.

Robshaw won the last of his 66 caps during the 2018 summer tour to South Africa but has missed out since due to a knee injury sustained in October.

The 32-year-old flanker has proved his fitness after making his comeback for Harlequins against Saracens on January 26 and is now present in the 31-man squad that will continue preparations for Saturday’s clash with Italy.

It appears unlikely, however, that he will have sufficient time to force himself into the frame against the Azzurri or the climax to the Six Nations against Scotland a week later.

England have been resurgent in his absence and have found a high-quality alternative at blindside flanker in Mark Wilson, while Eddie Jones also favours Brad Shields in the position.

Maro Itoje is included in the training squad for the first time since damaging a knee ligament against Ireland on February 2 and is expected to return against Italy as one of only three locks named in the 31.

Also present is Jonathan Joseph, the Bath centre who has been absent from the Test arena since last year’s Six Nations because of ankle surgery.

Joseph made his club comeback in January and travelled to Portugal with England for their pre-tournament training camp.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.