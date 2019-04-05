Ulster need to get back up on the horse quickly

Glasgow are favourites, but who knows what the capitulation to Saracens did to their confidence

Ulster coach Dan McFarland: he must find a way to re-energise his players to ensure Treviso or Edinburgh do not reel them in. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Ulster coach Dan McFarland: he must find a way to re-energise his players to ensure Treviso or Edinburgh do not reel them in. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

 

Glasgow Warriors v Ulster

Scotstoun stadium, 7.35pm – live eir Sport

Both clubs must climb back up on the horse after being bundled out of Europe in wildly contrasting fashion; Ulster heroically pushing Leinster to the edge is of little use in Scotstoun, while Glasgow must atone for total capitulation against Saracens.

Dave Rennie’s side can all but secure a home semi-final and a bonus weekend off by rediscovering their usual form against an Ulster team that travels without Rory Best, Iain Henderson and Nick Timoney.

All eyes will be on Jacob Stockdale – just how the 23-year-old winger likes it. Expect a spectacular response following his fumble in Dublin.

It has been a great week for Ulster off the field as Jack McGrath’s move to Belfast next season was confirmed. Such news is unlikely to lift the team after crushing disappointment at the Aviva Stadium, but Dan McFarland must find a way to re-energise his players to ensure Treviso or Edinburgh do not reel them in.

They currently stand second in Conference B with a four-point cushion over the Italians. Their run-in includes a trip to Murrayfield and a home tie against what promises to be a third string Leinster on April 27th, so silverware remains a viable target.

Whoever dusts themselves off the quickest will prevail. Glasgow are favourites, but who knows what the Saracens defeat did to their confidence.  GLASGOW: S Hogg; T Seymour, K Steyn, S Johnson, N MAtawalu; A Hastings, A Price; O Kebble, F Brown, Z Ferguson; R Harley, J Gray; A Ashe, C Fusaro (capt), M Fagerson. Replacements: G Stweart, J Bhatti, S Halanukonuka, S Cummings, T Tameilau, G Horne, P Hore, R Nairn. ULSTER: M Lowry; R Lyttle, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell; S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee. Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, T O’Toole, I Nagle, M Rea, D Shanahan, D Cave, A Kernohan. Referee: S Berry (SAFU). Verdict: Glasgow win.

