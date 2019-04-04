Munster locked and loaded for the visit of Cardiff Blues

Munster v Cardiff Blues, Pro 14, Friday April 5th, Musgrave Park (kick-off 7.35pm, eir Sport, TG4)

Peter O’Mahony will captain Munster as they take on the Cardiff Blues in Cork on Friday night, knowing a victory will secure a place in the Pro14 play-offs.

Johann van Graan has made six changes to his starting line-up from the side which narrowly beat Edinburgh in the Champions Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

One of those is enforced by injury, with Tyler Bleyendaal replacing Joey Carbery at outhalf. Conor Murray retains his place at scrumhalf.

Mike Haley comes into the back three alongside Andrew Conway and the hero of Edinburgh Keith Earls, while Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell continue in midfield.

Up front Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne and John Ryan start in the frontrow, with Billy Holland and Jean Kleyn in the engineroom.

O’Mahony is joined by Chris Cloete and Arno Botha, completing a formidable Munster XV.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Arno Botha. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Tadhg Beirne, CJ Stander, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Sammy Arnold.

Cardiff Blues: Gareth Anscombe; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Aled Summerhill; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Rhys Gill, Kristian Dacey (capt), Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Rory Thornton, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Olly Robinson, Josh Turnbull. Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Brad Thyer, Keiron Assiratti, George Earle, James Botham, Lloyd Williams, Garyn Smith, Matthew Morgan.