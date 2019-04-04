Jacob Stockdale starts as Ulster travel to play Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow Warriors v Ulster, Pro14, Friday April 5th, Scotstoun (kick-off 7.35pm, eir Sport)

Jacob Stockdale is retained by Ulster as they look to bounce back from their narrow Champions Cup defeat to Leinster against Glasgow Warriors on the Pro14 on Friday night.

There is also a start for Luke Marshall, who scored a try at the Aviva Stadium on his comeback from injury. He is joined by Stuart McCloskey in the Ulster midfield.

Michael Lowry and Rob Lyttle complete the back three, while John Cooney and Billy Burns continue in the halfbacks.

Up front Rob Herring starts at hooker in place of the injured Rory Best, with Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore at prop.

Alan O’Connor captains the side from lock alongside KieranTreadwell, with Sean Reidy - who makes his 100th Ulster appearance - Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee completing a formidable backrow.

Ulster: M Lowry, R Lyttle, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore, A O’Connor (Capt), K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee. Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, T O’Toole, I Nagle, M Rea, D Shanahan, D Cave, A Kernohan.