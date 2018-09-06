Tadhg Beirne among 23-man Munster squad for Glasgow trip

Jaco Taute makes a welcome return to the Munster team for Friday night’s Pro14 clash with Glasgow, after missing almost a year of action through injury.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has named the centre among the replacements, along with Tadhg Beirne who is also among the 23-man squad for the trip to Scotstoun. The new signing is in line to make his debut off the bench.

Billy Holland captains a Munster side that shows one change to the starting XV that beat Cheetahs last weekend as Sammy Arnold comes in at outside centre.

Mike Haley starts at fullback with Darren Sweetnam and academy player Shane Daly on the wings.

Rory Scannell is partnered by Arnold in the centres with the halfback pairing of Neil Cronin and JJ Hanrahan unchanged.

There are no changes to the forwards with hooker Mike Sherry packing down alongside Dave Kilcoyne and John Ryan.

Holland and Jean Kleyn are in the secondrow with Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell and Arno Botha in the backrow.

Rhys Marshall, James Cronin and Stephen Archer are the front row replacements with Fineen Wycherley and Beirne completing the forward cover.

Duncan Williams, Joey Carbery and Taute are the backline replacements.

Munster: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Neil Cronin; Dave Kilcoyne, Mike Sherry, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (captain); Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne, Duncan Williams, Joey Carbery, Jaco Taute.