Tadhg Beirne among 23-man Munster squad for Glasgow trip

Joey Carbery and Jaco Taute are also among the replacements for Friday’s Pro14 clash
Tadhg Beirne is set to make his Munster debut on Friday night. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Tadhg Beirne is set to make his Munster debut on Friday night. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Jaco Taute makes a welcome return to the Munster team for Friday night’s Pro14 clash with Glasgow, after missing almost a year of action through injury.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has named the centre among the replacements, along with Tadhg Beirne who is also among the 23-man squad for the trip to Scotstoun. The new signing is in line to make his debut off the bench.

Billy Holland captains a Munster side that shows one change to the starting XV that beat Cheetahs last weekend as Sammy Arnold comes in at outside centre.

Mike Haley starts at fullback with Darren Sweetnam and academy player Shane Daly on the wings.

Rory Scannell is partnered by Arnold in the centres with the halfback pairing of Neil Cronin and JJ Hanrahan unchanged.

There are no changes to the forwards with hooker Mike Sherry packing down alongside Dave Kilcoyne and John Ryan.

Holland and Jean Kleyn are in the secondrow with Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell and Arno Botha in the backrow.

Rhys Marshall, James Cronin and Stephen Archer are the front row replacements with Fineen Wycherley and Beirne completing the forward cover.

Duncan Williams, Joey Carbery and Taute are the backline replacements.

Munster: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Neil Cronin; Dave Kilcoyne, Mike Sherry, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (captain); Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne, Duncan Williams, Joey Carbery, Jaco Taute.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.